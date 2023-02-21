What We’re Tracking

Showers east by morning

Big temperature spread on Wednesday

Sharply colder by Thursday

A few areas of clouds will pass through tonight with a continued southerly breeze at 15-20mph through the night. That wind will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas through morning. However, colder air will start pushing southward into our northern counties by daybreak.

This stretch of warmer weather carries over into Wednesday for central and southern areas with highs in the upper 60s and even possibly lower 70s for the middle of the week. Colder air in the north will hold temperatures only in the 30s for daytime highs. Scattered showers will be possible for eastern areas through the morning and early afternoon ahead of our next cold front, which will come blasting through Wednesday evening with cold air rushing southward.

Behind that strong cold front, temperatures will take a drastic drop with overnight lows expected to dip into the teens to close to 20°. Highs are only expected to be in the lower to middle 30s for Thursday and Friday. A gusty northwest wind on Thursday will also drive wind chills into the 10s.

While this is a drastic cold snap, at least it’s not long-lived. Temperatures by the weekend, thanks to a returning southerly wind and sunshine, will reach back up into the middle 50s. And we stay mild through the start of next week before our next opportunity for rain arrives by Sunday night into Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller