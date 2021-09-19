Big cool-down on the way for this week

What We’re Tracking:

One more very warm day

Slight rain chance late Monday

Strong front brings in much cooler air

A few clouds may make their way through the area tonight, but overall expect some fairly nice conditions for tonight. A slight breeze will remain in the area but temperatures will be comfortable as overnight lows only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

For Monday our conditions start to become just a little more unsettled. Some models are indicating a brief chance for some early morning showers but the main cold front isn’t expected to move in until the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with a strong southerly breeze picking up, as well. Highs for the day should reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. With the arrival of the front we may have a chance to see a few storms and showers across the viewing area, but those should be somewhat limited in coverage.

Much cooler temperatures and much lower humidity will follow with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. Just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday! That pleasantly cooler weather will stick around all the way into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller