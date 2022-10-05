A couple isolated showers and sprinkles will continue to move through this morning, but come to an end prior to lunchtime. Clouds will gradually clear, and we’ll be left with sunshine this afternoon.

Highs will be near 80° both today and tomorrow, but a strong front moves through Thursday, as well. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two Friday in the cooler air, but many spots will likely stay dry.

The front will cool us way down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 60° by Friday afternoon! And as skies clear out through the night Friday, there could be a potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the mid 30s. Best chance for frost will be in the northeast corner of the area, but if clouds clear out fast enough, patchy frost could be possible all through northeast Kansas.