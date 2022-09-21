The long awaited cold front arrives today! Highs may reach into the low 90s in our far southern counties, mid 80s along I-70, and could be in the 70s along the KS/NE border.

We’ll see increasing clouds through the day, and a few showers will be possible north of I-70 this afternoon and evening.

The best chance for rain, area-wide, looks to be overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. Temperatures will tumble all the way into the mid 50s tonight, and we aren’t expecting them to go very far tomorrow. Thursday will feel quite chilly compared to where we’ve been, with cloud cover, off and on showers, and temperatures in the mid 60s at best!

We’re expecting cooler temperatures to close out the work week with another chance for showers lingering into Friday morning. Highs Friday will be near 70° before a brief warmup into the mid 80s for Saturday.