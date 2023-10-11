What We’re Tracking

Warm and windy Thursday

Thursday evening storm chance

Windy and cooler by the weekend

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with south wind at 10-20mph throughout the night. With the continued breezes, temperatures will only fall back into the lower 60s by early Thursday morning. Overall, Thursday looks to be even windier as our next storm system moves in. The area may see wind gusts as high as 40mph prior to our cold front’s arrival. This will increase rain chances for Thursday with the possibility of a few storms, some of which could be strong to severe during the evening hours.

After a warm middle of the week, we significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Friday does look to feel even cooler, though, as our winds will be strong out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers in the morning and mostly cloudy skies through the day.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies by Sunday. Unfortunately, clouds may hang around and obscure the eclipse viewing early Saturday before clearing later in the day. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s. The cooler weather sticks around for early next week, too. Highs for Monday and Tuesday look to remain in the lower 60s, but winds will likely back off a bit by that point. And with a lighter wind, our overnight lows will dip into the middle to upper 30s during this time.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller