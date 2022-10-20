Today looks to be a beautiful one with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, fairly light winds, and sunny skies!

Our wind starts to become breezy out of the south Friday and Saturday, helping to warm things up significantly.

High temperatures should make it into the middle 80s, which is nearly 20° above average for this time of the year. That’s a huge temperature swing in just a few days as we were about 20° below average to start the week.

By Sunday, it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 20-30mph and gusts over 40mph. That will send our temperatures even higher, in the mid to upper 80s.

The stronger wind will happen as our next system finally approaches. A cold front looks to move through sometime Monday bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms late Sunday and into Monday.