This stretch of warmer weather carries over into Wednesday for central and southern areas with highs in the upper 60s and even possibly lower 70s by early this afternoon before a powerful cold front arrives. Colder air arrives in the north earlier, and that will hold temperatures in the 30s for daytime highs.

Scattered showers will be possible for eastern areas through the morning and early afternoon ahead of the cold front, which will eventually come blasting through Wednesday afternoon and evening with cold air rushing southward.

Behind that strong cold front, temperatures will take a drastic drop with overnight lows expected to dip into the teens to close to 20°. That could send wind chills into the single digits below zero for our northern counties and single digits to teens for the southern half of the area. Highs are only expected to be in the lower to middle 30s for Thursday and Friday. A gusty northwest wind on Thursday will also keep wind chills in the 10s for the daytime.