We’ll be rather chilly as we start off this week with high temperatures struggling to make it inot the 40s by this afternoon. Winds will be around 10 mph, or so, out of the north and west making it feel like we’re in the 30s through the majority of the day.

Tonight, we drop back into the 20s, but a warming trend is then expected to move in on Tuesday. Highs may be in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine and an increasing southerly wind.

By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the mid 60s with wind gusts around 40-45 mph before our next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday. Right now it looks like we may be in for mostly rain once again with showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder likely for Thursday.

A strong cold front will move in late Thursday with wind gusts around 40mph continuing. That will drop our temperatures well down into the 20s with single digit wind chills likely early Friday. We may see rain try to change over to snow in the predawn hours of Friday before clearing out.