Big warm up expected through Saturday before a cold front arrives

Highs will be warmer today, thanks to the return of a southerly breeze. We should make it into the upper 70s to low 80s despite fighting cloud cover at times.

Tomorrow, winds should increase a bit, and that will help us into the mid-upper 80s for highs. Partly cloudy skies continue through Friday, but a few more peeks of sunshine are expected, too.

Southerly winds continue through Saturday, and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s appear likely. Which, at this time of the year, is near 20° hotter than what we typically see so we could see some record breaking numbers!

A cold front looks to arrive by Sunday and move through for the last half of the weekend, cooling our temperatures down and bringing with it a chance for showers or storms.