Big warm-up for the days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out again overnight

Much warmer this weekend

Slight shower chance late Monday

Cloud cover and light rain showers will quickly move off to the southeast and for most of the night, we will be cleared out. Wind from the west will die down to 5-10mph and remain light early in the day on Friday. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s after the cloud cover exits.

Highs on Friday will rebound into the middle 50s as mostly sunny weather returns. Wind from the northwest will increase to 10-15mph. This mild end to the week will give way to an even warmer weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle to upper 60s. Sunshine and breezy weather Saturday will yield high fire danger, but not as windy on Sunday with more cloud cover.

Our next cold front slides through fairly uneventfully on Monday with highs dropping back into the lower 50s and only a slight chance for a shower. Much of next week looks mild with highs in the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

