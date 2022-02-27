What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend continues

Plenty of sunshine

Dry conditions for several days

Mostly clear and cool overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s. The wind will be fairly light throughout the night, as well. Look for areas of frost to develop by early in the day on Monday ahead of an even bigger warm-up.

Highs will soar into the 60s come Monday with a few more clouds trying to filter in. Winds will pick up ever so slightly making for a bit of a breezy day. The combination of above average temperatures and breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire danger for the beginning of the week.

Heading into the beginning of March, the above average temperatures continue through most of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry conditions will persist for some time with temperatures on Wednesday getting very close to our first 80° degree day of the year.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller