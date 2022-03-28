What We’re Tracking:

Much warmer Tuesday

A few isolated storms

Cooler for the last half of the week

For tonight, a clear to partly cloudy sky initially will give way to more cloud cover by the end of the night and into the early hours of Tuesday. A continued breeze will keep nighttime temperatures in the middle to upper 40s for tonight, as well.

Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday with a return to more of a southerly wind, which will help send temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s for eastern areas, possible into the middle to upper 80s west. That’s despite having increased cloud cover across the area, too. The majority of the cloud cover will break up toward afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms in the evening hours as a weak dryline sets up late in the day. However, a better chance for showers will move in later Tuesday night into Wednesday. The only round that could produce stronger winds or hail would be those few-and-far-between storms Tuesday evening.

After the big, early week warm-up, temperatures cool back into the 50s and 60s for highs for the tail end of the week before another chance for scattered showers moves in by Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller