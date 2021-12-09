Big warm-up Friday before cold wind returns

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy night

Warming part of Friday before cold front

Much cooler for Saturday

Temperatures cool back into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with a few passing clouds. Wind will be fairly light from the north at 5-10mph tonight, as well.

A big warm-up on Friday for central and southern areas before our next cold front moves in. By mid-afternoon, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s along and south of I-70. The warmer air doesn’t last long as a much cooler wind spreads in by late Friday afternoon and evening. Late Friday expect falling temperatures into the 30s. There is a slight chance some of our northern counties could see a few flurries late while most are sleeping, but it will be fairly dry so most will stay quiet through the night despite the changing temperatures.

Saturday we struggle to warm things up as temperatures may drop back down into the 40s, then back into the 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend for Sunday. Early next week we start to go up on the roller coaster again climbing into the 60s for Monday and potentially lower 70s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The warmth even looks to continue beyond that through the middle part of next week as we continue to look for any precipitation chances.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller