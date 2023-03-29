We should see middle 60s return to the forecast as our winds begin to turn out of the south. It should end up being a pretty nice day, though, with just a few clouds and a relatively light wind through this afternoon.

Things turn even windier for Thursday and Friday, though, with wind gusts around 40-50mph possible out of the south. That will allow our temperatures to surge into the middle 70s for the end of the week.

There is also a strong cold front that will be making it’s way through by late Friday, and could spark off some thunderstorms ahead of it Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night.