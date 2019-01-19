Bitter wind for an ice cold Saturday

Snowfall stopped across the area tonight, but with blustery conditions and snow on the ground, you may get the feeling that snow is still falling. Snow will get kicked up and blow some when the winds pick up, gusting close to 30 mph at times. Not only will the wind blow snow around, it will also come with a bite. Many of us struggle to break the teens this afternoon, and wind chills remain in the single digits for much of the day. Don't plan on spending too much time outside today with the bitter conditions. Roads will also remain slick until they can be completely treated, so drive with care.

Our Sunday starts off on the cold side as temperatures drop into the single digits. Winds will calm some overnight, but it won't take much of a breeze to put windchills near 0. The good news is that arctic air doesn't last with us too long, so we climb closer to freezing in the afternoon. That being said, the game at Arrowhead against the Patriots will still be a chilly one. By kickoff, temperatures are back in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens.

With more sunshine for most of the day Monday, we bump back into the 40s. Our next system brings in a chance for some rain and snow showers early on Tuesday, but we don't get too cold following the front. Highs through the mid week look to stay a few degrees above freezing. As we close in on the weekend, we are tracking the possibility of another system Friday. This one could bring in some snow showers as a drop in temperatures heading into the weekend, but we will continue to track it, as it is a week away.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams