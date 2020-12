Temperatures will be falling drastically today, so by the time you get home from work, air temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with wind chills in the teens.

Winds will still be strong through the day with gusts between 40-50 mph possible before we slowly see them relax through Christmas Eve.

By the time we wake up Thursday morning, we’ll be in the teens for actual air temperatures, and it could feel like single digits for wind chill values for a good portion of the day.