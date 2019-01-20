Bitterly cold night, warmer to start the new week

It will continue to stay mainly clear through the first half of the night before some more clouds build in late. The clear start to the night will go along with a lighter breeze, allowing overnight lows to drop down into the single digits and low teens.

A bitterly cold start to Sunday will see a warmer afternoon, compared to Saturday. A mostly to partly sunny sky will be accompanied by a south breeze at 5 to 10 mph. That will get high temperatures into the 20s north, with low 30s to the south of I-70.

More clouds throughout Sunday night into Monday morning will prevent temperatures from dipping quite as much, with lows a mix of upper teens and lower 20s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky overhead, but even stronger south and southeast will still try to warm things up. Highs will get into in the 30s to the north, with low 40s to the south, due to a south and southeast wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

More clouds build in for Monday night, which will keep low temperatures only in the upper 20s and 30s. This is ahead of our next weather maker.

Warm air filters in first for Tuesday, getting highs into the 30s and 40s, before the colder air wraps in as the day progresses. That will allow for a cold rain initially before a transition over to snow. As of right now, this system doesn't look to be too strong with only a minor accumulation in spots. Either way, the Storm Track weather team will continue to keep a close eye on this forecast and bring you the latest details leading up to it.

Things dry right back out for Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures settled down into the 30s. Some additional snow showers will be possible for Friday as well, as high temperatures only manage to get into the 20s.