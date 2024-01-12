**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – For most of the area (except for Franklin, Anderson, and Coffey counties) until noon today.

**WIND CHILL WARNING** – For the entire area starting this evening at 6pm and lasting through early Tuesday morning.

Snow comes to an end by the time we get to lunch time today, but we could still pick up an additional inch or so through the morning, especially north of 1-70. Temperatures will not make it out of the teens for highs this afternoon, and through the weekend we’re looking at single digit temperatures for afternoon highs.

Wind gusts through the day could be around 30-35mph again as snow is falling, so there could be some blowing and drifting of that snow. We’re also looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees starting today, and lasting through early next week. Overnight lows will drop below 0° starting tonight, too and that continues through at least Monday night.

Winds continue to gust to around 30mph through Saturday, so wind chills Saturday morning could be as low as -20° to -25°. Wind chills remain in the -15° to -25° range through the first half of next week.

Yet another opportunity for a bit of snow arrives by the weekend. A quick burst of snow could be possible on Saturday with a quick dusting possible, and by Sunday more snow is possible, mainly south of the area. Some folks south of I-70 could pick up a bit more accumulation out of this, but it’s looking pretty minor at this point.

Temperatures may warm slightly from single digit highs on Monday, to around 15° for Tuesday, but below freezing temperatures look to stick around for several days as another push of colder air looks possible late next week.