What We’re Tracking:

Blast of Arctic air has arrived

Several days below freezing

Slim chances for light snow ahead

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county from 12 AM tonight to 12 PM Sunday.

Our arctic front has arrived in northeast Kansas, and it’s already packing quite the punch. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected this evening with overnight lows taking us down to single digits in several different spots. Some light snow flurries may be possible up north late this evening.

Winds will be blustery, out of the north, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This will lead to some elevated wind chill concerns across the viewing area. Areas near Topeka will likely see wind chills around 5 below 0, with wind chills up north approaching 15 below zero by tomorrow morning.

Heading into Sunday, daytime highs will struggle to get out of the teens. Wind chills will be even colder, with feels like temperatures in the single digits all day. Be sure to limit your time outside as much as possible and wear multiple lightweight layers.

The cold weather sticks around for a good chunk of next week, too. Highs don’t look to approach the freezing mark until at least Wednesday. Chances for precipitation are fairly limited for the entire week – our best odds may not pop up until next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush