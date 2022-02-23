We’re starting off this Wednesday with wind chills at about -10° to -20°. If you need to be outside early this morning, make sure you’re bundled up as best as you can be.

Winds continue out of the north through the day, but will be slightly less strong compared with yesterday. Highs will struggle to even get into the 20s, but with a bit less wind we’ll feel like lower 10s, at least.

Overnight, lows are expected to dip to around 10° with some extra cloud cover helping out a bit. However, it’ll still be possible for wind chills to get below 0° early Thursday morning.

Light snow will be possible on Thursday, but the bulk of the heavier precipitation will be to our east. A minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon and evening, only amounting to around an inch at the most across the area.