Bitterly cold wind chills and additional light snow ahead

What We’re Tracking:

More light snow tonight and tomorrow morning

Bitterly cold air continues

Solid week below freezing

Mostly cloudy skies will remain through the night with areas of light snow and freezing drizzle possible. Most areas will only see light amounts, generally less than ½”. However, the southern counties have a better chance of seeing a light glazing of ice in addition to the light snow. Lows in the middle single digits.

Temperatures will remain in the single digits at night and 10s during the day through Thursday. Lots of cloud cover this week, but our next chance for some light snow will return on Thursday. Wind chill values are going to be in the 0° to -20° range all week long.

Even colder air comes in next weekend with highs in the 0s and lows in the -0s to near -10°, especially Sunday morning. Another chance for light snow on Saturday, but bitterly cold air holds tight through the area for at least the next 8-12 days.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

