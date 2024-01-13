What We’re Tracking

Bitterly cold air & wind chills

Passing snow showers

Several days below freezing still ahead

**WIND CHILL WARNING** – For the entire area through early Tuesday morning.

The combination of Arctic air and northwest breezes will yield wind chill levels in the dangerous category for the next few days. The coldest times will likely be tonight into Sunday morning and again early Tuesday, both while the wind picks up a little bit.

Sunday another round of light snow is possible, mainly south of the area. Locations along and south of I-35 stand the best chance at seeing any accumulation from that round, but any travel to the south may encounter some travel issues toward southern Kansas and Oklahoma.

Temperatures may warm slightly from single digit highs this weekend and again on Monday, to around 15° for Tuesday, but below freezing temperatures look to stick around for several days as another push of colder air looks possible late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard