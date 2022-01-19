Bitterly cold wind chills overnight into early Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Bitterly cold tonight

Sunshine for Thursday

Some warming this weekend

Clouds will clear out overnight with temperatures falling into the single digits. However, with a continued breeze, the overnight wind chill will fall into the -5° to -12° range overnight.

Very cold air sticks around on Thursday as temperatures struggle to climb out of the upper 10s or lower 20s despite the addition of a mostly sunny sky. Wind will stay light from the north, but still strong enough to yield daytime wind chills in the single digits.

Cold wind on Friday as we start to warm up, but the wind will keep it from feeling any warmer until the weekend. By Saturday, temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, then well into the 40s again by Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller