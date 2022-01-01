Bitterly cold wind chills tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Snow wraps up

Bitter cold tonight

Slight warm up again next week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until midnight.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area until 11 AM Sunday.

The bulk of the heavier snow has now moved out of the viewing area. Our system stayed a little bit further north than anticipated. For snow lovers it wasn’t the most ideal shift. Especially considering more of the central and southern half of northeast Kansas saw more sleet for a longer period of time.

For the most part, we’ll stay dry through the evening. There is another wave of snow moving through central Kansas and it may add an additional amount of snow to the ground for some later tonight. Be sure to watch out for slick spots on the roadways as any liquids will re-freeze.

Once the snow finally comes to an end, our attention turns to dangerously cold temperatures that will continue throughout the night. Air temperatures will continue to drop through the single digits and even below zero heading into Sunday morning.

Not only are we dealing with bitterly cold temperatures, but blustery wind speeds that will make things feel even colder. Wind chills will take us below negative -15 to -20 tomorrow morning with gusts of up to 35 mph possible. Be sure to bundle up with multiple layers!

Early next week we start to warm things back up to above freezing during the afternoon with highs in the 40s again although we hold on to the cold nights. Dry conditions are also looking likely through the first full week of 2022. The second half of the week will see temperatures cool down into the middle 20s once again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez