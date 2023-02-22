What We’re Tracking

Cold wind blows in tonight

Sharply colder by Thursday

Warming up this weekend

Behind Wednesday’s strong cold front, temperatures will take a drastic drop with overnight lows expected to dip into the teens to close to 20°. That could send wind chills into the single digits below zero for our northern counties and single digits to teens for the southern half of the area.

Even though a mostly sunny sky will prevail on Thursday, it will stay quite cold. Highs are only expected to be in the lower to middle 30s for Thursday and Friday. A gusty northwest wind on Thursday will also keep wind chills in the 10s for the daytime.

While this is a drastic cold snap, at least it’s not long-lived. Temperatures by the weekend, thanks to a returning southerly wind and sunshine, will reach back up into the middle 50s. And we stay mild through the start of next week before our next opportunity for rain arrives by Sunday night into Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller