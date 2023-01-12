Otherwise, we’ll be fighting the clouds most of the day, and it’ll be much colder for your Thursday than what we’ve been used to over the last couple of weeks. Highs may only make it into the lower 30s across the area. It’ll be rather breezy today, too, so we’ll likely be feeling like the teens and 20s all day. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.

Friday remains on the cooler side, but winds should be lighter. Highs should make it close to 40° to end the week. We make a quick rebound for the weekend, with sunshine and highs making it back into the 50s for Saturday and near 60° by Sunday.

Our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. Temperatures still appear to be well above normal for mid-January, so the precipitation type with this system will likely be all rain. There’s not a lot of moisture for this system to work with, so showers will be few and far between.