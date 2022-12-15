Highs heading into this afternoon will only reach the middle 30s as some much cooler air hangs out in the region.

Winds will also remain strong with gusts of 20-30 mph possible out of the west and northwest. That will cause wind chills to be much cooler – only feeling like the teens lower 20s throughout much of the day.

Highs through the first half of the weekend remain on the chilly side, mainly in the 30s. However, we should see some sunshine during this period. Winds will remain on the breezy side through Saturday, though. So our wind chills will be much colder than our air temperatures for the next few days.