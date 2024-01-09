Cold wind rushes through on the back side of this storm for today, and as snow lingers Tuesday morning, we’ll likely see blowing and drifting of that snow. Visibilities will most likely be very poor at times. Winds may gust as high as 40-45 mph with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. That will send wind chills down into the teens and single digits through the day Tuesday. Any snowy/slushy roadways or untreated surfaces will quickly freeze as temperatures drop through the morning hours.

We get a bit of a break between systems for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by Friday. Highs for the middle of the week look to rebound into the middle 30s with overnight lows in the teens with snow likely still on the ground.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive Thursday and into Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it. Still too early for snowfall totals with this one, but you can expect temperatures to fall into the teens for highs on Friday, and through the weekend we’re looking at single digit temperatures for afternoon highs.

Overnight lows will drop to near 0° starting Friday night and lasting through at least Monday night. Wind gusts on Friday could be around 40mph again as snow is falling, so we’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees. That will last through the weekend, too, as winds continue to gust to around 30mph. Yet another opportunity for snow arrives by Sunday.