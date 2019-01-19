Blustery snow tonight, much colder for Saturday

*A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 am on Saturday for Brown, Jefferson, and Jackson counties.*

**A winter weather advisory is in effect for all other counties of northeast Kansas through 6 am on Saturday.**

Rain continues to transition over to more snow across spots in northeast Kansas. The further northwest you are, it's been dry so far, and that's how it will stay. This system didn't really come together until further to the east and southeast, which is the path it will continue to follow before clipping to the northeast closer to the Great Lakes region.

Between 7 and 9 pm, the rain will become all snow stretching from a line through Holton and Lawrence, across Topeka, and into Council Grove. Between 9 pm and 11 pm, this transition period will shift further to the southeast to be along I-35, and into Franklin and Anderson counties. After midnight, the snow will really start to taper off area wide, with most spots dry by daybreak on Saturday.

After watching how this systme has developed, and how quickly it's been moving, little to no snow is expected to the northwest. A dusting to 2 inches is expected for some southeastern areas due to the rain lasting the longest there, leaving behind a tougher time for the snow to stick. Seneca through Junction City and Manhattan, cutting east to include Topeka and Lawrence, 1 to 4 inches is fair game, with 3 to 6 inches for northeastern areas like Hiawatha,

Even though this snow has started off of a wet snow, it's doing a better job of sticking to the roadways more quickly because of how cold it's been lately. With that in mind, slick road conditons will be a concern throughout the night.

Not only that, but there is a north wind that will stay on the breezy side throughout the night. A north wind sustained at 15 to 25 mph will be able to create some lowered visibility as the snow is falling. Even as the snow settles on the surface, some lighter flakes will still be able to be picked up and carried by that wind. Patchy areas of blowing snow on roadways will be possible through early Saturday morning, even after the snow wraps up.

That north wind will bring in some colder air, as well. Overnight lows bottom out in the teens, but wind chills will be near 0°, if not a couple degrees below that, come sunrise.

More clouds than sunshine is expected through at leas the first half of Saturday. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20s won't even come close to feeling that way. A north wind still at 15 to 25 mph will keep wind chills planted in the single digits throughout the day.

Saturday evening into the overnight hours is really when that wind starts to die down, and the cloud cover starts to really break apart too. A mostly clear sky and lighter wind for Saturday night will get temperatures into the single digits and low teens by Sunday morning.

A mostly sunny sky finally returns for Sunday as high temperatures rebound into the 20s and lower 30s.

More sunshine for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will see temperatures warm all the way back up into the 40s. A rain to snow mix will be possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Beyond Monday, the rest of the week will be spent primarily in the 30s, with another chance of some rain/snow come Thursday and Friday.