What We’re Tracking

Colder air sticks around through Halloween

Warming up as the week progresses

Slim rain chances

Once again, we fell into the 20s this morning under a clear sky. It’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes! Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the lower 40s with evening temperatures dipping into the 30s. The wind chill could be 25°-30° during prime trick-or-treating hours.

The good news is more comfortable fall temperatures are back on the way. As we move into the second half of the work week, temperatures climb back up into the middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky. So, still cold for the next couple days, but then you can really enjoy the end of the week!

That mild, sunny weather should last into next weekend with highs on both Saturday & Sunday in the middle to upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s. The next week looks to be quite the dry pattern with only a few slim rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard