We have a freakishly great forecast for Halloween! Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s with light winds and sunshine for a boo-tiful day, overall.

That’ll put evening temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s for trick-or-treaters! Overnight lows will land in the mid 40s under clear skies.

By Tuesday winds begin to increase out of the south, and that will help our temperatures up into the upper 70s to near 80° for the first day of November.

Winds won’t be too strong just yet with gusts around 20mph, but by the time we get to Thursday, we could see winds gusting to around 35mph.