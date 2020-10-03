Break from breezy conditions and comfortable day expected

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant weekend ahead

Warming up into next week

Dry conditions remain

A pleasant fall day is in store for us across northeastern Kansas as temperatures will continue to hover just below normal for this time of year. Mid 60s can be expected throughout the region today with a calm breeze out of the North by the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will eventually give way to a mostly sunny day by lunch time.

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s this evening with a mostly clear and calm night expected. Highs on Sunday will once again reach the mid 60s with sunny skies to finish out your weekend.

As we head into the beginning of the work week, and further into October, temperatures will actually begin to rise back into the 70s and eventually low 80s by Tuesday. A very stubborn upper air pattern continues to prevent any stronger systems from developing and moving into the area. Unfortunately this also means rain chances will not be expected for the next several days either.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.