Break from the heat and humidity today with mostly sunny skies this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds clear out

Slight cool down today

Heat and humidity back on Sunday

We see a nice break from the heat and humidity today with highs only in the middle 80s. Moisture and cloud cover will continue to decrease behind the departing cold front that is leaving the region. A light breeze will be present out of the north with mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Overnight lows this evening will drop into the middle 60s with just a few clouds passing through the area. Our break from the heat and humidity will barely last 24 hours unfortunately as highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 90s on Sunday. Heat index values, however, will carry several spots in the region into the lower 100s.

Looking forward to the beginning of next week, temperatures will rise rapidly into the upper 90s and lower 100s. With dewpoints back in the lower to middle 70s we will have to keep a close on our heat index values which could reach 105+ degrees. Mostly dry conditions will persist through the week with a breeze mainly out of the south.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush