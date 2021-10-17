Breezes pick back up for the start of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Another clear, cool night

Great fall weather

Cooler by mid-week

Mostly clear and cool for tonight with temperatures dipping into the middle to upper 40s with light to calm wind throughout the night, as well.

The work week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The wind picks up a bit on Monday, but overall another nice day is in the forecast. Even stronger breezes will move in on Tuesday which should help boost highs into the middle 70s. Continued dry weather for the next couple of days.

A cold front looks to move through sometime late Tuesday night into Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for some rai–although that chance looks quite low. The front will cool us back down though into the lower to middle 60s for highs during the second half of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller