Breezy and chilly today, pleasant temperatures on the way for the weekend

We should see some peeks of sunshine by this afternoon, and skies will continue to clear through tonight.

Winds continue to be gusty, though, through early this afternoon before starting to taper off. We could still see gusts between 30-40 mph until lunchtime.

Highs today will be on the cool side, and feeling colder thanks to those northerly winds, as we make it into the mid-upper 40s.

Overnight, as winds relax and skies clear, that should allow us to drop into the mid-upper 20s.

But those clear skies, and light winds also set us up for a really nice day to close out the week! Friday actually looks pretty nice with highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.