What We’re Tracking:

Several rain chances ahead

Warming trend ahead

Windy by late week

Mostly cloudy skies will take us into the overnight hours with a few isolated showers possible. Winds will also continue to move through out of the South with gusts of 30+ mph possible. Temperatures will stay on the mild side this evening and are only expected to cool down a few more degrees – into the lower 50s.

Although we hold on to the warmer air, we see a more active weather pattern in store with multiple rain chances ahead. An active jet stream will encourage periodic rain chances each day and maybe even some thunderstorms as well. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the middle 70s with breezy conditions out of the South expected.

Looking ahead into the second half of the week we should be seeing a general warming trend with continued breezy conditions. As of now, it already looks like we could see wind gusts over 40mph both Friday and Saturday as highs climb to near 80°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush