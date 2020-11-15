Breezy and cooler today with another warm up on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler and breezy today

Slowly warming back up

Dry conditions remain

Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with sunny skies expected overhead. Breezy conditions remain in the region to finish out our weekend. Sustained speeds of 15-20 mph will be present today as well as gusts of up to 35 mph possible. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 50s.

As we head into the evening hours tonight mostly clear skies can be expected with overnight lows dropping down into the middle 30s making for a chilly start to your morning on Monday. Highs will quickly warm back up into the middle 60s to start the work week.

A warming trend sets up for the majority of the week as we will likely see temperatures climb back up into the upper 60s and even lower 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. However, these above average temperatures do come with a cost as dry conditions are expected to remain through at least Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com