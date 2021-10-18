Breezy and dry leading up to the next cold front

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy tonight and Tuesday

Cooler by mid-week

Best chance for rain not until end of weekend

A few clouds move through overnight, but we’ll stay breezy and just a touch warmer than we’ve been the last few nights because of that stronger southerly breeze. Wind will stay sustained at 10-20mph, but could gust above 30mph at times. Temperatures are expected to dip into the middle 50s.

Even stronger south breezes will move in on Tuesday which should help boost highs into the upper 70s. Dry weather continues through this time, but a cold front looks to move through sometime late Tuesday night into Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for a rain shower or two–although that chance looks quite low.

The front will cool us back down though into the lower to middle 60s for highs during the second half of the work week. We look to continue our mainly dry and quiet forecast until we get to Sunday, at least.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller