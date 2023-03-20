What We’re Tracking

Stronger breezes develop

Much warmer week

Few rain chances ahead

We held on to mostly clear skies through the night and temperatures are starting off in the middle to upper 30s. Winds will start to pick up throughout the day as we continue to warm things up.

Our warming trend continues throughout the week with strengthening southerly winds. Lots of sunshine for Monday with south wind increasing to 20-30mph toward the afternoon hours. With that south wind and the sunshine combining together, we should be back into the middle to upper 60s by this afternoon.

A few showers will then move through on Tuesday with a slight cool-down into the 50s. However, high temperatures will approach the lower 70s by midweek. There may be a few chances for rain by the tail end of the week, as well. Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez