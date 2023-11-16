We’ll see increasing clouds through the day today ahead of our next front, but we’ll remain dry and mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our south wind will be pretty breezy, though, with gusts up to 35mph.

Behind the front, we should cool down just a bit for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Highs For Friday and Saturday should make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 30s, which is a lot closer to our seasonal averages.

The quiet weather pattern will stick around through this week with little to no rain chances expected throughout the first half of the weekend. However, our weather pattern starts to get a bit more active starting late Sunday. We could see scattered showers increasing in coverage Sunday and lingering into Monday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, too, with highs through the first half of next week only making it into the lower 50s, at best.