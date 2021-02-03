Breezy and mild today, cold front arrives tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies are expected today, and we’ll see highs in the middle 50s, so get out and enjoy it while you can! It will be a bit breezy with southerly gusts around 20-25 mph through the afternoon.

By Thursday morning, a cold front comes through with falling temperatures all through the day and late afternoon wind chills in the 10s. That system will bring a slight chance for rain or snow Thursday morning as the cold air arrives.

However, a second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.