We’ve got a warmer and more windy day today compared to yesterday. Wind gusts could be as high as 30mph or so through the day. Temperatures will still climb into upper 40s to lower 50s by this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Mostly cloudy and mild for Wednesday with south breezes once again. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s. Showers may start to develop for the area by late in the day on Thursday. Even with all of the cloud cover, temperatures will keep inching upward into the upper 50s to near 60° by the end of the week.

This will be another slow moving system, too, so we’ll have off and on rain chances straight through the weekend. It’s looking too warm for snow on Christmas Eve, and really, Santa may be feeling pretty toasty here in Northeast Kansas. Highs leading up to Christmas will be near 60° with lows in the 40s!

The scattered chance for showers will linger through Christmas Day, as well, with highs still managing to make it into the middle upper 50s! That’s about 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.