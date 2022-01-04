Breezy and pleasant Tuesday before the cold and snow returns

What We’re Tracking:

Continued warming up on Tuesday

Snow chance late Wednesday/Wednesday night

Another cold blast later this week

Winds will start to pick up through the day from the south which will help boost our temperatures throughout the day. Afternoon highs on Tuesday should reach the upper 40s, which will likely be one of the warmer days this week. Winds will be breezy at 10-15mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Overall a pleasant day ahead for early January!

The warmer air comes to an end by this evening as another big blast of cold air heads in. Behind the front, highs in the lower 20s on Wednesday with lighter northerly breezes.

There is a chance for a few snow showers Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Light to moderate snowfall looks to be the case with minor accumulations possible. Behind the front will be even colder weather with highs in the lower 10s on Thursday. Winds may also try and pick up again causing wind chill values to feel below zero throughout the day.

We start to warm things back up by Friday with highs in the upper 30s before 50s return for Saturday with plenty of Sunshine.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez