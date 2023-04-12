**RED FLAG WARNING** – Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, and Washington counties from noon to 8:00pm this evening.

Highs today and tomorrow should top out in the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be from the south around 15-25mph, gusting to near 35 mph during this time. Overnight lows each night will be in the middle to upper 50s. Fire danger will be high for both days, as well, so outdoor burning should be avoided as fires will spread rapidly under these conditions.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, and a few of those could be strong to severe south of I-70. As the night progresses, more showery activity is expected. Some of those showers could linger into the morning hours on Saturday.

We’ll be a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, making it feel colder during the morning. Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again.