Breezy and warm through midweek

South breezes pick back up to 10-20mph this afternoon and temperatures climb into the lower to middle 80s once again.

Sunshine will be mixed with a bit of cloud cover at times, especially this morning.

We’ll see some more clouds work in overnight as temperatures stay mild, once again, with continued southerly gusts around 30mph.

Expect overnight lows to fall to near 60° by the time we wake up Tuesday morning.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday into Wednesday. A few storms that may form Tuesday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with the greatest risk being hail and strong wind.