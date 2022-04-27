The wind starts to pick up again today, with wind gusts between 20-30mph. However, that will help to warm us up into the 70s for the next several days.

Storm chances return by very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We could also see some activity through the afternoon Thursday, as well.

In addition, the end of the week is looking much more unsettled with the chance for storms late Friday into early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on the set-up for Friday evening. Not a guarantee for strong storms, but there are a few of the ingredients looking favorable, and it’s looking a little bit more likely as of right now.