Breezy and warm tonight, hot again Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Warm evening

Hot again Sunday

Possible rain chances next week

Winds will continue out of the south tonight at 10-15 mph forcing temperatures to stay warm with many struggling to even get below 70°. Few clouds will pass through early Sunday morning but expect calm and quiet conditions overnight.

To close out the weekend, afternoon highs will stay in the lower to middle 90s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Some of our western communities could reach 100°.

One silver lining is that our humidity will stay relatively low through this time, only making it feel just a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures. Even though heat index values are not a huge concern, it’s still important to drink plenty of water and try and limit your time outside as best as you can!

The heat will stick around through early next week with Monday seeing lower 90s for afternoon highs as cloud cover begins to increase. That will be ahead of our next rain chance midweek.

We stay dry through mid-day Tuesday before our next front moves in. Timing is starting to line up more with rain moving in late Tuesday evening and lingering through the daytime Wednesday. There may even be a few thunderstorms early Wednesday.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s before returning to seasonable levels by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez