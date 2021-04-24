Breezy and warmer for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild tonight

Warming trend continues

Storm chances early next week

Clouds will try and filter in across the area tonight leaving temperatures on the milder side only dropping into the 50s.

The cloud cover will move out by daybreak and we’ll continue with the warming trend on Sunday as temperatures climb through the 60s and into the lower 70s with plenty of Sunshine. The winds will begin to pick back up though with a strong breeze out of the South at 15-20 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph by the afternoon.

Monday looks even nicer as we get a taste of summer-like weather with highs soaring into the middle 80s for the afternoon and sunshine continuing.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, models appear to be coming into better agreement about thunderstorm potential during the evening. Right now it looks like some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side as well so be sure to keep that in mind when planning out your week.

Behind that storm chance, we cool down quite a bit – back into the 60s by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez