There is a slim chance for a few showers and storms this morning and again late this afternoon, though most areas should remain dry. High temperatures should reach into the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to sunshine and a breezy south wind. We could see gusts around 30mph by this afternoon.

Overnight lows will remain mild in the low 60s as our breezy conditions continue, and that will lead to another warm day on Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will, once again, make it into the lower 80s.

The best chance for rain this week appears to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some storms late Wednesday could be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat along with damaging wind gusts.