Breezy conditions and mild temperatures stick around for Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Warm & breezy tomorrow

Dry conditions through the weekend

Possible relief on the way

Winds will back off slightly tonight but gain speed once again Friday from the south with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph. Winds will finally back off for Saturday.

Temperatures as we close out the week will warm into the mid 80s for tomorrow afternoon with a lot of sunshine. We stay clear and sunny straight through the weekend, too, with highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows for the next several days will be near 60°.

There does appear to be a glimmer of hope on the horizon as forecast models are slowly starting to indicate a change in our upper atmosphere come Monday into Tuesday. There’s still quite a bit of model variability, but there is a very slim chance for a few showers Monday morning. If not, we’ll stay dry through the middle of next week. For sure, though, we’ll see much more seasonable temperatures behind a cold front with 70s expected as we start off next week.

Wednesday looks to warm up into the low 80s before another cold front moves through early Thursday to cool us back down.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

